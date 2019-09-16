Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,190. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $84.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

