Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 4,148 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,986 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,445.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 279,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $37.21. 366,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.