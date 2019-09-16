Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,234 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,034 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.10. 50,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,244. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.65.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

