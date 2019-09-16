Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $37,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,275. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 851,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,399. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $89.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

