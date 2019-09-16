Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humana by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,190,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,242,553,000 after purchasing an additional 186,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,198,000 after purchasing an additional 135,776 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,743,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Humana by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,367,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Humana by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.74.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $3.43 on Monday, reaching $278.12. 17,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,493. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.14 and a 200 day moving average of $269.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

