Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 352,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,254,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.9% during the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 885,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,884,000 after buying an additional 225,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $46.83. 13,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.39. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Capital One Financial raised American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.