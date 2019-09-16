Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.34. 191,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,948,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $21.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.