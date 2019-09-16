Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

NYSE:LPT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

