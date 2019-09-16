Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Questar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 60,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 441,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

PG stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,755. The company has a market cap of $307.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average is $109.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

