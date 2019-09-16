Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,527,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,779,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,113,005 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73.

