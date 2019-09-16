Private Advisor Group LLC Has $24.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $169.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,334. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.51 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

