Private Advisor Group LLC Has $21.23 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.75. 7,189,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,755. The stock has a market cap of $307.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $238,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

