Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,819,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

