Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,416 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 77,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.32. 8,019,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,286,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.