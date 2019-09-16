Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Given Top pick Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PMO. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 154.38 ($2.02).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

PMO stock opened at GBX 85.34 ($1.12) on Thursday. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62. The company has a market capitalization of $708.21 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.06.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.