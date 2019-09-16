Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.01

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $3.30. Prada shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 9,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

About Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

