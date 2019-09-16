PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.80 for the period. PPL also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.27.

PPL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,811. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

