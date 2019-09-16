Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given New GBX 1,060 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

POLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Polymetal International to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,106.67 ($14.46).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,133 ($14.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,073.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 593.80 ($7.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.19 ($15.87).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

