Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Polis has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $6,842.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00005897 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 6,365,709 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

