Plancorp LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

