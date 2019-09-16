PitisCoin (PTS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. PitisCoin has a total market capitalization of $56,154.00 and $1.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PitisCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX. Over the last week, PitisCoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005691 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PitisCoin Profile

PitisCoin (CRYPTO:PTS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,196,117 tokens. The official website for PitisCoin is pitiscoin.asia . PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin

Buying and Selling PitisCoin

PitisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PitisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PitisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

