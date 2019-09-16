Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Shares Up 6%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.28, 117,035 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 844% from the average session volume of 12,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $180.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

