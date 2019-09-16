Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $53,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $383,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

