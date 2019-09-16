Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of South Jersey Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 65.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

SJI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.65. 116,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,183. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

