Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.87 Million Position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $16.65.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FCF. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

