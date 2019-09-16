Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 235.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Integer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Integer by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Integer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.90. 7,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,790. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.07. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

