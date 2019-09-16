Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,056 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 123,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $318,815.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,988.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,070 shares in the company, valued at $842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,904 shares of company stock valued at $806,797 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ABM shares. William Blair started coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on ABM Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $50.00 price target on ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.96.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.77. 5,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. ABM Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.64.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

