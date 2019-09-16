Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 5,914 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 93.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at $9,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other Power Integrations news, Director William George sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $1,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,569. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,957. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $102.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.44. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

