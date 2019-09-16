Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 7,428 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 191.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in UniFirst by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $195.53. 5,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.03. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $205.22. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.73.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.76. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $453.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $2,279,682.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,793,829. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

