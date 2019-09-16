Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,071 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $41.90. 15,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.