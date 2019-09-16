Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5,990.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,542 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628,730. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

