Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,630 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,014,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,548,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after purchasing an additional 357,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 488,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

