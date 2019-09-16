Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.57 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,847 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Macquarie lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 377,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,435. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.