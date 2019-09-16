Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,600 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 137,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,655. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

