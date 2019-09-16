Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce sales of $104.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.94 million and the highest is $109.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $105.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $415.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.64 million to $434.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $440.19 million, with estimates ranging from $412.67 million to $466.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.36. 1,330,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 3,700 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,000. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 220,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 51,957 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

