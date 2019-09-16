Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.45.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 280.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

