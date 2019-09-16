Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will report $29.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $28.53 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $118.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.24 million to $118.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.61 million to $142.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phreesia.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ii L.P. Chv sold 335,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,043,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 743,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $13,380,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of PHR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.76. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

