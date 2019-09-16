Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Samson Capital Management LLC

Samson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,498 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners comprises about 1.1% of Samson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Samson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,729,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,525,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 243,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 50.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 183,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 43.7% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 461,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 140,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

PSXP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 70,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

