Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Sells $4,893,662.61 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of PSX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $119.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,695,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,230,000 after acquiring an additional 396,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,008,000 after buying an additional 463,870 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
