Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Sells $4,893,662.61 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $119.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,695,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,230,000 after acquiring an additional 396,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,008,000 after buying an additional 463,870 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

