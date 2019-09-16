Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PM. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.60. 9,050,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811,351. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $2,346,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 291,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

