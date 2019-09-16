PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Redwood Capital Management LLC

Redwood Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,361,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 732,393 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises approximately 20.9% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.52% of PG&E worth $306,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 836.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,743,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Wolfe Research lowered PG&E from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

