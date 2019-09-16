Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 367,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,449,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,487,000 after purchasing an additional 113,506 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,742,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,086,764. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

