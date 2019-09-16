PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. PerkinElmer accounts for 0.9% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 257,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,176. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wood & Company restated an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.23.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

