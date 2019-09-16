Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 13,584 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $190,855.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 20,786 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $372,069.40.

On Friday, June 21st, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 23,073 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $411,853.05.

Shares of ATNX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.63. 604,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62. Athenex Inc has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 85.39% and a negative net margin of 161.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Athenex to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,822,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,636,000 after buying an additional 4,726,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Athenex by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,508,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,275,000 after buying an additional 930,726 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Athenex by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,840,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,035,000 after buying an additional 3,410,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athenex by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,832,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,087,000 after buying an additional 717,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Athenex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

