Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Peoples Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

PFIS opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

