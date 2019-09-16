Paytomat (PTI) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $622,748.00 and approximately $34,888.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Paytomat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Chaince, BigONE and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00198723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.05 or 0.01190732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00089393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,315,070 tokens. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Chaince and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

