Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1,361.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 383,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,489 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,388,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,622,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Square by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 363,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Square by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 382,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Square and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus started coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.07.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,297,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,001 shares of company stock worth $5,295,829. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,136,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,849. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,962.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

