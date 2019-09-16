Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.27. 4,974,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,736,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.05. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.46.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.