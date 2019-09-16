Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.30% of Urogen Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 2.8% during the second quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 51.1% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth $399,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 216.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 915,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. 24,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,359. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $46,827.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on URGN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Urogen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

