Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 335 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Buckingham Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.78.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.35. The stock had a trading volume of 76,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

